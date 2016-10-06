Tributes paid to popular Reverend Wayne Roberts after his body was found on a beach

THE body of a man found on Llanddulas beach yesterday has been named as the Reverend Wayne Roberts.

Tributes have been paid to the popular reverend who lived in Llanrhaeadr and ran Nant y Felin restaurant in the village.

A family statement read: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of the Rev Wayne Roberts.

"The family are devastated and ask for your understanding at this very difficult time whilst we come to terms with the tragic circumstances."

Denbigh Councillor Gwyneth Kensler said: "I am saddened to hear this news.

"He was a lovely, kind man and it is a huge loss. My thoughts and sympathies go out to his daughters, his wife Anne and all his family and friends."

Ruthin councillor Huw Hilditch-Roberts said: "Wayne was one of the Vale's great characters, who embraced everyone, life, and happiness.

"He was a customer and we would often discuss our passion for cooking at I'r Dim.

"He was an active campaigner for local council issues for the good of the residents.

"This news comes as a shock to the community but an even bigger one to his family and my heartfelt sympathies go out to them.

"However Wayne achieved his ambition of running his own restaurant something that he always wanted to do. "

Rev Roberts, who was married and had two daughters, was a former chaplain at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.

Craig Barton, Hospital Director Glan Clwyd Hospital, said: “We are saddened by the tragic news of the death of a very valued colleague, Rev Wayne Roberts who was our full time chaplain at Glan Clwyd Hospital.

“Wayne had been a faithful member of the Chaplaincy Team for a number of years and recently undertook the role of full time chaplain.

“His dedication and hard work was much appreciated by patients, staff and visitors and his ministry will be sorely missed.

“I would like to extend our deepest sympathy to his family at this sad time.”

Gary Doherty, Chief Executive of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “We were all deeply saddened to hear of Wayne’s death, and all of our thoughts are with his family.

“Wayne was a well-known figure at Glan Clwyd Hospital, having worked there part-time for 15 years, and he will be sadly missed by many of our staff.

“We’ve arranged for support services through the Chaplaincy to be made available to any staff who feel affected by Wayne’s death, and I would urge anyone who feels they need help to take up the support services we’ve made available.”

Reverend Roberts was a former minister at Capel-y-Dyffryn in Llandyrnog and, in 2012, was the chairman of the Denbigh Food Bank when it was opened at Capel Mawr.

The 57-year-old's body was found by dog walkers on Llanddulas beach, Conwy, early on Wednesday morning.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious.

More to follow.