APPEAL: Investigation launched after Colwyn Bay bank break-in

Police are investigating after a Colwyn Bay bank was broken into.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said officers were called to the property - now confirmed to be HSBC in Conway Road - shortly before 9am this morning (Thursday, October 6) to reports of an insecure window.

Officers gained entry into the building but at this stage nothing appears to have been stolen. The incident is understood to have happened at some time during the night.

A spokesperson for HSBC said: "In the early hours of the morning access was gained to our premises through a first floor window but no money has been stolen.

"The branch is still closed and the window needs to be repaired but we hope the branch will be open again tomorrow."

An investigation is currently underway. Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious can call North Wales Police on 101 quoting crime reference number RC16152116.