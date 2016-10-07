Seaside salsa brings the Caribbean to Llandudno

A taste of Cuba was brought to Llandudno for a weekend of salsa fun.



Salsa Amor held their first weekend of Latin dance and music from September 23 to 25.



The event attracted over 250 new and advanced dancers from across the UK for over 60 hours of classes with top UK instructors.



Clare Sharples, organiser of the event, said: “It was lovely to see so many people enjoying the weekend classes, music and performances.



“All went to plan and it was a pleasure to see it come together.



“I had a fantastic team of volunteers and the DJ’s and instructors gave their all. I’m feeling completely overwhelmed by the number of lovely messages and positive feedback that we are getting through.”



This fun-filled weekend helped to put Wales on the salsa map for quality events in the future.



A spokesperson for Venue Cymru said: “This event was a huge success and we as a venue were very happy to be a part of it.



“It certainly brought Llandudno to life and the feedback received was fantastic.



“We hope to work closely with Salsa Amor Cymru again in the near future now that Llandudno has been firmly placed on the salsa map.”



Clare added: “I have to say it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the Gwynt Y Mor Community Fund, who were key funders of the event and (I) thank them for believing in us. I’m already getting loads of requests for a repeat event.”