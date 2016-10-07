Take a look inside redecorated Llandudno bar ahead of relaunch

A Llandudno bar is to reopen tonight after a revamp.

Fountains Bar Cafe in Upper Mostyn Street – which closed on August 12 due to unforeseen circumstances – is to relaunch today (Friday, October 7) at 8pm following a redecoration of the interior.

Manager Darren Randle said he hopes the launch will reconnect the circuit of the town’s night time offering, which was broken when his bar closed.

Mr Randle, 47, said: “We are to open under the same management, bringing Fountains back to life and bringing back to llandudno's nightlife.

“We would like to thank all our customers for the support shown in the past few weeks , we will be bringing in an all new pricing strategy, giving our customers some of the best prices in town for wines, spirits, beers and coffees.”

Cllr Carol Marubbi, mayor of Llandudno, said: “I am glad to hear it is reopening – I wish them all the best and I hope it does very well.”

For more information about Fountains Bar Cafe, follow @fountains_bar on Twitter or search for 'Fountains Bar Cafe' on Facebook.