RUGBY: Academy star Dan Owen makes first RGC start at Swansea

AN RGC academy star is set to make his first senior start for the club this weekend.

Dan Owen, an upper sixth pupil at Rydal Penrhos in Colwyn Bay, has been named in the Gogs’ starting XV for their trip to Principality Premiership rivals Swansea on Saturday.

The 17-year-old, who has impressed in three substitute appearances this term, is a product of the RGC Rugby Academy, which is run in partnership with Rydal Penrhos and the Welsh Rugby Union.

Mark Jones’ side will be looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season to leader’s Aberavon in-front of a bumper crowd at Parc Eirias.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “This is fantastic news for Dan and something he deserves after making three good substitute appearances this season.

“To be playing Premiership rugby at the age of 17 is a testament not only to his talent, but to how hard both he and our staff work to maximise his potential.

“Everyone at Rydal Penrhos wishes Dan and RGC the best of luck down in Swansea this weekend.”

Also returning to the line-up is Joe Simpson, while Sam Jones is named on the bench after recovering from injury.

Full-back Afon Bagshaw, said: “Saturday will be another tough encounter and we know what lies ahead for us, their tails will be up after that win against Cardiff and we will be looking to get back on a winning track.

“The one thing about this league is the performance levels needed to get the results. We didn’t perform to our ability against Aberavon and got caught up on individual battles but we know we have to get the basics right and not worry about the outcome and results.”

RGC Squad at Swansea:

15. Afon Bagshaw

14. Carwyn ap Myrddin

13. Tom Hughes

12. Tiaan Loots

11. Rhys Williams

10. Jacob Botica

9. Alex Schwartz

1. Joe Simpson

2. Evan Yardley

3. Ross Davies

4. Maredydd Francis (Captain)

5. Shaun O’Rourke

6. Dan Owen

7. Will Bryan

8. Tim Grey