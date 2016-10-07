Llandudno Wildwood restaurant opens its doors

A NEW "high quality" restaurant has opened its doors in Llandudno.

Wildwood Restaurant, which is based in Mostyn Street, officially opened on Wednesday, October 5 but a planned 24-seater diners’ cinema was dropped after it was found the site had insufficient space.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said: “Unfortunately, we had to remove the cinema due to their not being enough room in the site.”

Cllr Carol Marubbi, mayor of Llandudno, said: “The worst thing you can have is empty shops, so I am all for it.

”I wish them all the best and I hope it is a success.”

In a statement, from architecture, interior and retail design company Brown Studio, the project is described as “a smart high-quality restaurant, serving all members of the community who enjoy well-prepared Mediterranean food in a well designed and innovative environment, providing activity throughout the day and into the evening.”

Conwy County Borough Council’s planning committee initially refuse permission for outdoor seating. The decision was overturned in May.