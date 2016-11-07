FOOTBALL: Llandudno surge into top six with win at Cefn Druids

LLANDUDNO finally found their shooting boots with a 3-1 win at Cefn Druids.

Alan Morgan’s side had scored just seven goals in their opening 13 Dafabet Welsh Premier League contests prior to the success, and they will look to keep their momentum going when they host big spending Gap Connah’s Quay on Sunday (3pm).

Despite the eventual result the away side fell behind on 57 minutes when a quick break from striker Aaron Bowen found Mike Pritchard, who fired past former Ancients stopper Dave Roberts to give the hosts the advantage.

This lead proved to be fleeting as Tudno found themselves level within four minutes of the restart courtesy of a neat finish from John Owen, who rounded off a fine team move that involved the in-form pair of Gareth Evans and James Joyce.

Things got even better soon after as the away side took the lead for the first time when defender Mike Williams diverted home a Liam Dawson free-kick on 82 minutes.

Williams had the chance to seal the points when his long range effort went narrowly wide, but Morgan’s European qualifiers finally doubled their lead on 85 minutes when Leo Riley pounced on a loose ball before producing a composed finish.

The result moves Morgan’s side into the top six with the WPL split fast approaching, but they face a tough proposition if they wish to achieve back-to-back wins in the form of the Nomads, who currently sit in second after a comfortable 3-1 triumph at Aberystwyth Town.