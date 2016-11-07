JD Welsh Cup: Rhyl and Prestatyn Town handed home draws in third round

RHYL and Prestatyn Town have both been dealt home draws in the JD Welsh Cup third round.





The Lilywhites will take on Huws Gray Alliance side Penrhyncoch at the Corbett Sports Stadium, while Neil Gibson’s side host Holyhead Hotspur providing they reach a settlement with the HMRC regarding their winding up order.

Caernarfon Town will play host to Welsh Premier League outfit Carmarthen Town, and in-form Porthmadog also take on WPL opposition with a trip to Cardiff Met.

Andy Legg’s Bangor City will make the long trek to Ton Pentre, and Llandudno have been given a home tie against Goytre.

There is a repeat of the 2015 final as Newtown host all-conquering The New Saints, while minnows Greenfield and Corwen have a chance for further upsets against Guilsfield and Llanfair United respectively.

Another side looking for a giantkilling are Holywell Town, who will take on WPL’s Aberystwyth Town, and Goytre United and Calidot Town have been rewarded for their exploits in previous rounds with high-profile opposition in Gap Connah’s Quay and Bala Town.

Full draw: Haverfordwest County v Afan Lido, Cefn Druids v Llantwit Major, Penybont FC v Airbus UK Broughton, Caernarfon Town v Carmarthen Town, Llandudno FC v Goytre FC, Llanfair United v Corwen, Ton Pentre v Bangor City, Llanelli Town v Ynysygerwn, Newtown AFC v The New Saints, Greenfield v Guilsfield, Aberystwyth Town v Holywell Town, Cardiff Met v Porthmadog FC, Gap Connah's Quay v Goytre United, Bala Town v Caldicot Town, Rhyl FC v Penrhyncoch, Prestatyn Town v Holyhead Hotspur.