Ryder resigns as Boro boss

CONWY Borough have parted company with manager Will Ryder after just five games at the helm.

The Tangerines’ boss resigned from his position of the Huws Gray Alliance strugglers, after failing to pick up a win in his brief spell in-charge.

He said: "I have decided to hand in my official notice to the club board, reasons to which they understand and fully accept."

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your support over the short period of time that I have been in charge of the team.

"It has been a really difficult decision, however, I feel that at this moment in time it is the correct outcome. This will allow the club to appoint a new manager and time to try to recruit new players that are fully committed to the club moving forward. I wish the club the very best for the future."

A club spokesman, added: “The club would like to thank Will and his assistant Steve for their efforts whilst in charge of the team and wish them well for the future.

“The club’s board met this evening to discuss the situation as the search begins for a new first team manager.”