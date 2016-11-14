FOOTBALL: Late strike rescues point for Colwyn Bay at Lancaster City

DANNY Andrews scored a late equaliser to rescue a point for the Colwyn Bay in a 1-1 draw at Lancaster City.

Paul Moore’s side prevented the home side from going top with a share of the spoils, and the Seagulls now sit seven points off the playoffs with two games in hand ahead of Wednesday's clash at Northwich Victoria.

The Bay boss, said: “We had chances and they had chances, so 1-1 was probably a fair result overall – although we were unlucky to have one scrambled off the line.

“We changed it at half-time as they lads were saying we needed to go two up top, so we did that and it worked for us. Some games it doesn’t, but today it did and we had chances to even win it.

“At the moment we are struggling to turn one goal into two or three, but we will keep working at that and we have a run of games now (which includes four games against teams currently in the bottom six) which can turn our season round.

“We are only seven points off the play-off places with games in hand, and have only lost twice in our last 11 league games, so there is still an awful lot to play for.”

In a scrappy first half in which neither keeper had a save to make, it was an own goal by Gaz Grant which separated the teams at the break.

City’s in-form striker Jordan Connerton was close to adding a second as he squeezed an angled shot past Bay keeper Kieran Wolland only to see it roll inches wide of the far post.

At the other end Scott Bakkor headed a good chance over the bar, after a superb diagonal pass from Will Booth had opened up the home defence, and in one incredible goalmouth scramble substitute Jack Kelleher and Bakkor both had shots blocked and cleared off the line.

The levelled finally arrived on 84 minutes when the hosts failed to deal with a corner to Andrews to prod home from close range.

In addition to Wednesday’s clash, the Seagulls travel to Burscough on Saturday (3pm).