FOOTBALL: Brian Pritchard appointed new Conwy Borough boss

CONWY Borough have appointed Brian Pritchard as their new first team manager.

Pritchard is best known for his long association with Witton Albion Football Club where he stepped up from playing and into management, guiding them to promotion in his first season in charge during the 2012-13 season from the Northern Premier League’s Division One North following a play-off final victory against Curzon Ashton.

The following season Albion finished fourth in the Evostik Premier, only to lose to FC United of Manchester in a play-off semi-final.

Joining Pritchard as assistant manager will be former Colwyn Bay promotion winner Anthony Sheehan, and the pair will take charge of the Huws Gray Alliance strugglers for the first time when they host Guilsfield on Saturday (2.30pm).

The new boss, said: "I'm delighted to be given the opportunity to get back into football management. It's been an easy decision to make after meeting the Chairman and we look forward to the challenge ahead."

Vice Chairman Darren Cartwright, added: “We are delighted that Brian along with Anthony Sheehan as his assistant, have agreed to take over the running of the team.

"This season, so far, has obviously not gone to plan but we move on and have a management team in place that we know well and who have plenty of experience and know-how to take the team forward as we aim to climb the table to ensure our league status."