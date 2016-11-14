FOOTBALL: Llandudno downed by title chasing Gap Connah's Quay

LLANDUDNO’S hopes of a top six finish at the Dafabet Welsh Premier League split were dealt a blow as they suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Gap Connah’s Quay.

Alan Morgan’s side had nothing to show for their efforts in a game that reached a bizarre conclusion thanks to referee Kris Hames, and they will look to claim a vital three points this weekend when they host Bala Town on Saturday (2.30pm).

Assistant manager Sean Eardley, said: “To be fair to the lads they tried everything to get back into the game against a very good Connah’s Quay side, who made it very difficult for us.

“The work rate was definitely there and I thought we were unlucky not to nick a goal, but it is another defeat and it is important that we work hard in training this week to get ready for a very important game with Bala Town on Saturday.”

Nicky Rushton handed Nomads an early led with a scuffed shot which somehow found the back of the net.

The lead was doubled on 27 minutes when Nathan Woolfe fired a free-kick over the wall and past keeper Dave Roberts.

The home side had a penalty shout after the break and went close with a John Owen shot, but ended the game well-beaten.

The referee brought an end to a very confusing second half, with the most interesting events being Nathan Woolfe being allowed to re-enter the field of play for a phase of play after being subbed off a minute earlier, and Danny Hughes continued playing for a minute after receiving his second yellow card.

“That is the first time that I have ever seen either of those things happen in a football match, and someone has to be held accountable for these mistakes,” added Eardley.