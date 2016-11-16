Man sustains serious injuries in late night Llandudno assault

AN appeal for witnesses has been launched after a man suffered serious injuries following a report of a wounding in Parc Bodnant, Llandudno.

Officers were called to the address at 11.40pm on Tuesday nightin following reports that a 24-year-old man had been involved in an altercation outside the flats.

District Inspector Kelly Isaacs said: “We are conducting enquiries to ascertain the circumstances that led to the man’s injuries. We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a man being assaulted in the area.”

Two local men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Anyone who may have information relating to the incident can contact Llandudno Police Station on 101 quoting reference U173621.