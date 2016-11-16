Headline acts confirmed for Llandudno's take pART

Venue Cymru will host an explosion of arts and literature workshops and events in January 2017, with the return of take pART.



Following on from this year's hugely successful event’ which attracted some 10,000 people through Venue Cymru’s doors, take pART 8 is looking to be even bigger and better than ever before, with news of three headlining events.

Aardman Animations, the Oscar winning company behind Shaun The Sheep, Wallace and Gromit as well as Morph return following huge success last January when all the sessions sold out. Those interested are advised to book early for a chance to make their own Shaun the Sheep on Saturday, January 14 or Gromit on Sunday 15.

Whichever character participants choose to model and take home, all sessions will be in high demand with tickets going on sale this Friday, November 18 at 10am.

S4C’s Sioe Cyw will be live on stage on the Sunday for three shows in the theatre auditorium. Now a take pART regular, Cyw will return with all her friends for lots of singing and dancing so don’t miss the chance to join in on the all the fun – and a chance to meet Cyw and co after the show. Cyw tickets go on sale at Venue Cymru on Wednesday, November 23 at 10am.

Children’s author and illustrator, Nick Sharratt will be a huge draw on the Sunday when he offers two sessions in Venue Cymru’s hall. In the first session at 10am, ‘Nick Sharratt Big Draw Along’, Nick will draw and the audience will draw along with him simultaneously.

The afternoon session will be a food themed event called ‘Ketchup on your Cornflakes and Toothpaste on your Toast’. Suitable for 4-11 year olds, this session with feature Nick reading from his books, drawing, making up a poem –with plenty of laughter and audience participation. Tickets for both sessions will be on sale at Venue Cymru from 10am on Friday, November 25.

Tickets for all three events will be available to purchase in person at the Box Office or by calling 01492 872000. There will be no set price, instead take pART organisers are asking customers to donate what they can.

Every penny of the donations will go towards running future take pART events.

Sarah Ecob, general manager for Venue Cymru, said: “We are really excited to be running take pART again. Thanks to the enthusiasm of the leaders and all the participants it’s a magical and joyful weekend.”

For take pART 8 updates log on to www.veneucymru.co.uk or on twitter @takepART8.