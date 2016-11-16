WATCH: Rhyl's Carol Vorderman takes part in I'm a Celebrity's Big Bush Bake Off

RHYL's Carol Vorderman urged her mum to 'go and have a cup of tea' and not watch as she bravely prepared to devour turkey testicles and whole brain loaf (sheep brain).

The 55-year-old, a former Ysgol Mair and Blessed Edward Jones Catholic High School pupil, carried out the shocking Bushtucker Trial during tonight's episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. Fellow campmate Scarlett Moffatt sat opposite Carol for the trial - dubbed Big Bush Bake Off - and was forced to tuck into nauseating dishes such as chocolate nip cookies, Cornish nasty (live beetle) and a fermented duck egg.

Carol, who described herself as 'hardcore' in the first episode of the series on Monday, made light of the revolting turkey treat by reassuring herself 'it's coming up to Christmas.'

Carol refused to munch on a live scorpion, but the girls were happy to settle with their win of nine stars.

Later in the episode, Jordan Banjo, Adam Thomas, Joel Dommett and Wayne Bridge were seen competing in an overnight challenge. Whilst the boys were away, Carol, Scarlett, Ola Jordan and Sam Quek took to the catwalk after receiving a lesson off model Lisa Snowdon.

At the beginning of tonight's show, Carol admitted that she will give everything 'her heart and soul.'

The former countdown star said: "What I have found in life that even if it is a really big hurdle, I will give it my heart and soul."

Joel Dommett will face the next Bushtucker Trial.

Danny Baker and Martin Roberts (Homes Under the Hammer) will soon be making their appearance in the Jungle.