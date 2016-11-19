Ambassador role for North Wales adventurer

WORLD record-breaking adventurer Ash Dykes has been appointed UK Ambassador for Madagascar Tourism.

Ash, who became the first person ever to traverse Madagascar’s length, has been appointed by the Madagascan government’s tourism minister to help promote the country as a destination for travellers.

Ash, 25, from Old Colwyn, said: "I feel absolutely honoured to be announced as the UK Ambassador for Madagascar Tourism.

“I feel I really got into the thick of things when walking the length of the island, I saw so much and so much of what isn't usually seen - being far off the beaten track.

“It's a country everyone should experience at least once and I truly look forward to returning at some point.

“I look to helping tourism in any way I can by promoting the country and spreading positive messages that Madagascar is one of the most unique countries in the world, is safe to travel and offers one heck of an adventure.”

Ash, who won the 2015 UK Adventurer of the Year Award and the 2016 Welsh Adventurer of the Year Award, is currently working on a book and documentary covering his Madaganscan adventures.

The adventurer has also just returned from China, where he secured a modeling contract with the third biggest outdoor company in China.