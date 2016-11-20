A new chapter as Llanfairfechan library undergoes £30k refurb

A housing association and construction firm have joined forces to come to the rescue of a much-loved community library building.

After securing a £30,000 Community Facilities Grant from the Welsh Government, the Friends of Llanfairfechan Community Library (FLCL) asked Cartrefi Conwy to project manage the improvements to the High Street building on the group's behalf.

The work, with most of the labour being provided free of charge, is being carried out by Colwyn Bay-based Brenig Construction behind the housing association's Glanarfon development of 28 new homes in Penmaenmawr Road.

Delohne Merrell, chair of FLCL and also deputy mayor of the town, said: “We are actually one of the smallest libraries in the county yet we had one of the highest children’s summer challenge readerships. That shows the value of the library to the community here in Llanfairfechan.

“The help we have had from Cartrefi Conwy has been invaluable and we are all very grateful for the support they have given to the community.”

“We would also like to thank the town council, and Conwy County Borough Council’s Library Service for their ongoing support as well as Mr Hywel Williams and Mrs Barbara Williams, for offering storage space during the renovations, and our local Co-Op who will provide space for a mobile library during the period of closure.

"We signed an agreement with Conwy County Borough Council and the lease of the library building was officially transferred to the community group in early 2015.

"The group is now responsible for the running and maintenance of the building, as well as organising activities outside of library hours. Conwy County Borough Council continues to provide the library service, with 15 hours of staffing a week, along with book stock and IT equipment.”

The library closed on Monday, October 24 and will reopen in mid-December.