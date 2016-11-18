North Wales rock star’s musical thanks to medics

ROCK musician Mike Peters joined forces with a medical supergroup to say thanks to health staff who are treating him and his wife Jules for cancer.

The Alarm frontman took to the stage at Venue Cymru on Wednesday to perform as The Betsi Blues in front of 350 Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) staff and VIPs.

Joining him to perform a medley of hits was BCUHB chief executive Gary Doherty, on drums, plus hospital consultants Chris Subbe, Chris Thorpe and Damian McKeon

The performance was the finale of the BCUHB staff achievement awards, when the winners of 15 categories were announced, with each handed a glass trophy to honour them for their work.

Mike, who co-founded global rock ‘n’ roll cancer charity Love Hope Strength Foundation and is being treated for cancer for the third time, was among the patients, volunteers, board members and charity workers presenting the awards.

The singer was first diagnosed with lymphoma in 1995 and chronic lymphocytic leukaemia in 2005.

Following treatment at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, the condition was in remission – until it returned last year.

Jules, mum to the couple’s two sons, has undergone two operations to remove lumps, followed by chemotherapy to treat her breast cancer.

Mike said: “They all do great work in keeping people like me and Jules alive and so giving our families a future.

“This my chance to say ‘thank you’ to the medical teams that have looked after me and are now looking after my wife. It was an honour to be asked to present an award, and to be asked to perform at the event.

“As a patient, I want the staff of BCUHB to know how much we appreciate the care that they give to us and our families.”

Mr Doherty has drummed since the age of 11 and plays in a band called The Persuaders with his brother Gordon, as well as Plural Tap with medics from hospitals on the Wirral.

Acute care hospital consultant and Bangor University lecturer Mr Subbe and Ysbyty Gwynedd intensive care unit consultant anaesthetist Mr Thorpe have previously performed at another health board event for staff.

The awards ceremony followed the health board receiving more than 100 nominations across the 15 award categories.