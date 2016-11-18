RUGBY: Bagshaw returns to start for RGC in Cardiff clash

RGC head coach Mark Jones has announced his squad for tomorrow’s crunch clash with Cardiff this weekend.

The Principality Premiership’s surprise package will be looking to improve on their third place standing when they host the South Walians at Parc Eirias on Saturday (12pm), and the talented pair of Alex Schwartz and Afon Bagshaw return to the starting lineup.

The Gogs will be relying on the in-form Jacob Botica to conjure up some points from fly half, while the likes of Mei Parry and Joe Simpson will be looking to dominate in the pack.

Tiaan Loots will look to catch the eye in a pacey back-line, which also includes the in-form pair of Tom Hughes and Rhys Williams.

Jones’ side also have a plethora of talent to call upon from the bench, which include former Wales U20 international Danny Cross and veteran Paul John.

There is also a place among the replacements for academy star Dan Owen, with the 17-year-old Rydal Penrhos pupil impressing in a number of games so far this term.

Player-coach Josh Leach, who started in their narrow defeat at Cross Keys, also drops to the bench.

RGC vs Cardiff:

Afon BAGSHAW

Rhys WILLIAMS

Tom HUGHES

Tiaan LOOTS

Aron EVANS

Jacob BOTICA

Alex SCHWARZ

Joe SIMPSON

Evan YARDLEY

Jed KERKIN

Maredydd FRANCIS (Captain)

Andrew WILLIAMS

Tim GREY

Mei PARRY

Huw WORTHINGTON





Replacements:

Dan OWEN

Phil JOHN

Ross DAVIES

Robin WILLIAMS

Will BRYAN

Josh LEACH

Danny CROSS

Sam JONES