SP Energy Networks announced as an official sponsor of RGC

SP Energy Networks has been announced as an official sponsor of North Wales rugby side RGC 1404.

The three-year sponsorship deal announced ahead of RGC 1404 Principality Premiership clash with Cardiff RFC at Parc Eirias on Saturday.

The company, which owns and manages the network of underground cables and power lines for North and Mid Wales, will support RGC 1404 to help continue the club’s progression as a top flight development team on the pitch and inspire grassroots support for rugby union in North Wales.

The sponsorship will see SP Energy Network’s logo appearing on the 1st team’s jerseys, a new interactive exhibit in the Fan Zone of Parc Eirias to entertain families ahead of home fixtures, and player appearances at local schools throughout the next two years.

Mark Jones, head coach at RGC 1404, said: “RGC has made an impressive and positive start in our first season in the Principality Premiership, the team are currently placed third in the league and the signs are very encouraging for the rest of the 2016/17 season.

“Gaining support from SP Energy Networks only reinforces the incredible journey RGC and the North Wales region is currently on, and I’m confident that with their support we will be able to develop and grow the North Wales region over the next couple of years.”

Stephen Stewart, Director at SP Energy Networks, said: “We’re proud to announce our sponsorship of RGC 1404 and play our part in the development of rugby union in North Wales.”

Sion Jones, WRU General Manager for the North Wales Development Region and RGC, said: “Sponsorship helps RGC 1404 deliver the highest standards of rugby development for our players, supporters and communities. Over the next three years, we’ll be working with SP Energy Networks to provide exciting opportunities for people across North Wales through sponsored activities for fans, school pupils and wider grassroots initiatives.

“This is an important strategic partnership for RGC and we are delighted to be working in partnership with a brand like SP Energy Networks that is committed to the North Wales region just as we are.”