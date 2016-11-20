Liverpool drug dealer stole cars from Rhyl, Prestatyn, Abergele and Rhuddlan

Mold Crown Court heard allegations that the vehicles were stolen to order from the Rhyl, Abergele, Prestatyn and Rhuddlan areas so that they could be disguised and sold on.

Some vehicles had never been recovered and he had left a trail of anguish as victims woke to find someone had been in their homes while they slept and stole ignition keys so that their vehicles could be driven off.

Defendant Neil Farthing, aged 29, of Pennard Avenue in Huyton, Liverpool, was originally charged with a house burglary at Heol Conwy in Abergele and taking a BMW off the drive, on August 20.

The same night he burgled a house in Rhuddlan Road in Rhyl and stole an Audi car from the drive.

But further police inquiries linked him with other burglaries and he admitted a charge of conspiracy, with others, to burgle and steal vehicles between July 28 and August 21.

He received a three year sentence for the conspiracy and a consecutive three year sentence for dealing in class A drugs in Liverpool.

Judge Keith Thomas said that cars were stolen to order and had their identity marks removed and their number plates replaced so that they could be sold on illegally.

He would burgle occupied houses and take ignition keys for the vehicles outside, together with any other property within his grasp.

Farthing’s haul had included extremely sentimental jewellery which could not be replaced.

Defending barrister Andrew Green said that Farthing had a bad record and accepted that he had committed serious offences.He was realistic about the sentence he would receive.

Farthing had previous been involved in a car crash in which his back was broken. He had been in a wheelchair and had to learn to walk again while in custody previously.

The defendant had written a letter to the court to apologise for what he had done.