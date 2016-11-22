PANTO star and comedian Andy Jones returns to his roots of North Wales for his 35th pantomime.



The entertainer best described as a cross between a modern day Eric Morecambe and Tommy Cooper is looking forward to getting his best dress on to play this years Dame, Widow Twankey in the Venue Cymru panto.



“I’ve played a Dame before” he says: “and it’s just a bloke in a frock flirting with the men in the audience, you get some good laughs off it.”



Jones laughs when he is asked how he feels about dressing like a Dame, “It’s pantomime, it’s traditional that you dress up in a costume like that.” he says, “I look forward to doing it every year. You’ve got the grandparents, parents and children, they can all enjoy the pantomime because it's good family entertainment.”



Returning to his home in North Wales after playing his last six pantomimes in Cardiff is a welcomed treat for Jones.



He says: “I’ve done Rhyl a couple of times in the past but this is my first time working at Venue Cymru. Years ago I worked Llandudno when the Arcadia Theatre was open.”



The North Wales funnyman first started his career as a comedy impressionist and went on to form a double act called ‘Powys & Jones’ but admits it was his trips to Blackpool that got him interested in being a comedian.



He says: “When I was younger we always went to Blackpool for our holidays and the first thing my parents did was go round all the theatres and book tickets for the shows. I used to sit there thinking ‘I want to do this’.



This year Jones promises a pantomime for all the family. He says: “You can expect plenty of laughs and you get chance to see a rugby legend on stage!”



Aladdin runs from December 10 to 31. To book tickets phone 01492 872000.