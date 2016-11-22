 ad

FOOTBALL: Pritchard begins Conwy Borough reign with Guilsfield defeat

Published date: 22 November 2016 |
Published by: Dean Jones 
CONWY Borough face a battle for Huws Gray Alliance survival after a 2-1 defeat to Guilsfield.
New boss Brian Pritchard was unable to claim a win in his first contest, but took plenty pf positives from the performance ahead of their crunch clash with Ruthin Town on Saturday (2.30pm).
He said: “I thought it was an open game of football with both teams creating chances. I feel the players have bought into what we are trying to do and gave all that they could.
“Both goals were clearly avoidable with the first coming off a needless free kick and our failure to clear our lines properly. The second was a clear penalty we have conceded after a series of mistakes and opportunities to deal with the matter in the build-up.
“We did create chances, work hard individually and more importantly, as a team. It’s pleasing to see some team spirit in the playing group and we will encourage this in training this week.”
The home side spurned a pair of chances early on through Alex Titchiner.
They were made to pay for their inefficiency in-front of goal on 25 minutes when former Stoke City trainee Jake Cooke produced a fine individual run before firing past Scott Williams.
The Tangerines responded well to the setback and levelled on 34 minutes when a free-kick from Leigh Craven was headed home by skipper Chris Quinn.
Boro’ were punished again on 63 minutes when Cooke notched his second from the penalty spot after player-manager Danny Barton had been felled in the box to condemn Boro to their ninth defeat in 13 contests.

