FOOTBALL: Luckless Llandudno suffer Bala Town defeat

LLANDUDNO remain on course for a top six finish at the Dafabet Welsh Premier League split despite a 3-1 reverse to Bala Town at the Giant Hospitality Stadium.

Alan Morgan’s side were left ruing a host of missed opportunities to get something from the game, and they will look to put things right this Sunday when they travel to surprise package Cardiff Met (3pm).

The visitors started the stronger of the two and opened the scoring on eight minutes when a Ryan Wade shot deflected past home custodian Dave Roberts.

This provoked a strong response from the home side, and they were rewarded for increasing the tempo on 23 minutes when former professional Mike Williams produced a towering header that found the corner.

Things almost got even better just before the half hour mark when former Rhyl forward John Owen was put through on goal, but the talented youngster shot over with only the keeper to beat.

Substitute Sean McCaffrey also fired over soon after, before Lewis Buckley and Marc Williams also went close in a dominant period for last season’s Europa League qualifiers.

The same pattern of play continued after the break with the home side missing several efforts to take the lead, and the Lakesiders broke quickly on 75 minutes when Chris Venables steered home after good work from Ian Sheridan and Lee Hunt.

Tudno were unable to recover from the setback and fell further behind on 81 minutes when another deflected effort, this time from Anthony Stephens, somehow found a way over the line to inflict another defeat on Morgan’s side.