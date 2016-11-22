Llandudno sailing veteran to receive top award

Paul Moreton will be presented with one of the Royal Yachting Association’s most prestigious awards in recognition of his commitment to North Wales sailing.

A Llandudno sailor will be presented with one of the Royal Yachting Association’s (RYA's) most prestigious awards in recognition of his commitment to North Wales sailing.

Paul Moreton has been nominated for a lifetime commitment award by his club and selected as a winner by the RYA honours and awards panel.

Mr Moreton has run his own business, Llandudno Wholesale Ltd, for 23 years but finds time to help out at RNLI Llandudno and Llandudno Sailing Club, where he has been a member for more than 50 years.

His sons Lee, 17, and Ross, 22, have followed in his footsteps and are also members of the sailing club.

As well as being a successful sailor in the supernova class of boat and winning the club championship this year, Mr Moreton is now a vice president after two spells as commodore and serving as sailing captain, championship secretary and principal race officer (PRO).

Mr Moreton said: “I am delighted to be receiving this award, having come through the ranks of the club and held various positions. I was the first junior member at the club to become commodore.

“I started sailing when my parents moved to Llandudno to run a hotel when I was 10. It is a great sport and I wish more people would get involved.

Mr Moreton will receive his award from the Princess Royal, President of the RYA at the annual awards ceremony in London on November 18.