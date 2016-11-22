FOOTBALL: Colwyn Bay end winless run with Burscough win

COLWYN Bay ended a run of seven games without a win after a convincing 3-0 win at Burscough.

Paul Moore’s side turned in one of their most impressive performances of the Evostike NPL North campaign at Victoria Park to get their promotion push back on track, and the Seagulls will hope to keep their good form going when they host Colne on Saturday (3pm).

The Bay boss, said: “The important thing was to get a result.

“I’d have been happy with 1-0 and in the end it was 3-0, so I’m not too worried about the chances we missed.

“It was tough for both sides because of the state of the pitch, but I wanted us to work hard as a unit, which we did, and let the football take care of itself.

“I made a couple of changes and played Boothy (Will Booth) and Schoey (Tom Schofield) to get on the ball and make it a quick game, which they did, but credit to Dave Powell (Burscough manager) and his team because they kept going and never allowed us to relax.”

A late pitch inspection allowed the game to go ahead after a heavy Lancashire hailstorm and the visitors started well, dominating the opening exchanges with Scott Bakkor and Jack Kelleher both going close early on.

The deadlock was finally broken on 27 minutes when Jack Phillips fired home his first goal for the club with a stunning strike from 25 yards.

After the break saw the away side turn the screw further and double their advantage on 51 minutes when a fast break was finished off by Louis Corrigan, who netted his first goal in 37 appearances.

Substitute Will Jones had a goal ruled out for offside and Chris Gaghan should have increased the lead when he was left free in the area, but shot wide from 12 yards.

The home side clinched a rare win deep into added time when another fast counter attack resulted in Danny Andrews finishing well.