GALLERY: Tens of thousands visit Llandudno Christmas Fayre

This year’s Llandudno Christmas Fayre saw tens of thousands of people descend on the town in search of festive fun.

The annual event was held in Madoc Street, Trinity Square and Augusta Street over the weekend and featured more than 150 craft, food and drink stalls as well as several fringe events for visitors of all ages.

Barry Mortlock, of organisers Llandudno Development Partnership, said: “It went very well.

“We tweaked the layout from last year and people seemed to like that.

”The weather was kind to us and it was just beautiful, really Christmassy. We had more people that last year, certainly more than 30,000 people.

“We’ve had so many people asking even before they fair when the dates are for next year’s. It’s just incredible.”

The event also included Llandudno’s inaugural Jones Crisps World Bara Brith Championship, which attracted more than 70 entries of the cake from all over the UK as well as France and Australia.

The winner of the competition was Delyth Jenkins of Ffos y Ffin near Aberaeron.