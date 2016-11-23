Urgent appeal for £500k to ensure MV Balmoral returns to Llandudno

THE loss of a historic pleasure steamer could prove a severe blow to Llandudno, tourism chiefs have warned.



Owners of the MV Balmoral have announced an urgent appeal for funding after cancelled excursions led to financial difficulty, meaning next year’s trips may not go ahead.



Llandudno Pier owner Adam Williams said: “It’s such a shame to hear they are in difficulties, this year it sailed from the pier in the region of 20 times and we were looking at doing more next year. It brings a lot of people to the town.



“I’d hope everyone who has sailed on the Balmoral would get behind it and also maybe the businesses in Llandudno.



He said: “I’ve worked closely with the Balmoral since I took on the pier, we seem to have a good relationship and we’ve adopted it as our preferred vessel. We don’t charge them, it’s beneficial for the town and the pier.



“We were almost looking at doing package holidays with them sailing from Liverpool to here and expanding that side of it.”



Berin Jones, Llandudno Hospitality Association chairman, said: “It would be a very great shame after the thousands spent to restore the pier to take these boats. I hope that they will be able to secure the funds they need.”



Mayor of Llandudno, Cllr Carol Marubbi, said: “It would be so sad to lose this great asset. People need to get behind them.”

MV Balmoral owners have warned it may never sail again due to a £500,000 financial shortfall.



They need to attract funding before the start of next summer when it is planned it will again visit Llandudno and Anglesey after bad weather and technical difficulties saw 25 per cent of this year’s excursions scrapped.



MV Balmoral Funds Trustee, Paul Doubler, said: “Sadly last year was also a poor summer where the ship did not make a surplus on sailing revenue. Now this has happened again leaving our coffers virtually bare and her future again in doubt - despite so much effort by so many people.



“This has left her with a massive £350,000 to £500,000 shortfall, which we need to find before next season. If indeed there is to be a next season. So now we are appealing to everyone who loves and values the ship, or who has ever sailed on her in the past to answer our emergency appeal.”



The vessel, which can carry up to 600 passengers, was built in 1949 and was taken out of service by its previous owners in 2012.



A band of volunteers spent the next two and a half years raising funds through subscriptions and a Coastal Communities Fund Grant, to return it to sailing in summer 2015.



Mr Doubler warned the end of Balmoral’s coastal cruising would be a huge loss for all, with its Round Anglesey cruises proving incredibly popular and hundreds of Liverpudlians visiting Llandudno and its historic pier.



He said: “Here Balmoral enjoyed wonderful business having a very successful sailing programme, carrying many thousands of happy passengers in and out of Llandudno via its splendid pier.



“Many visits were also made to Menai Bridge, Caernarfon and even a special one to Mostyn. Sadly we did not do so well in other areas and need to raise a lot of money for us to sail again next summer and hopefully recreate this year’s success.



“We are of course learning all the time the complex business of running a large very expensive pleasure steamer. We are realistically convinced she has a viable future.”



Donations can be made via Mydonate.bt.com or via cheques to the treasurer, MV Balmoral Fund Ltd, 23 Adder Hill, Great Boughton, Chester,CH3 5RA.