People across Conwy from hotel staff to school pupils got involved in Pudsey themed activities to raise money for Children in Need.



The BBC Children in Need Day was held across the county on Friday, November 18.

In Rydal Penrhos all age groups came to school in their own clothes or in Pudsey bear themed fancy dress for a donation of £2, with all proceeds going to the charity.



There was also a blank Pudsey at the school, where pupils were tasked with making him as spotty as possible using coins. Once the bear had been filled, pupils’ took part in a “Guess the Spots” game for 20p a go.



They raised £350 to donate to Children in Need.

In the Rhos-on-Sea campus of Coleg Llandrillo the Hairdressing & Beauty Therapy departments held a raffle, with a range of prizes including a deluxe hair and beauty hamper and a Dermalogica skincare set.



Beauty Therapy students used their skills to produce Pudsey face painting designs and nail art and a group of Health, Social and Childcare students organised two competitions: ‘Guess the name of the teddy’ and ‘Guess how many sweets in the jar’.



Another group, adorned in pyjama and slipper combinations, collected money for Pudsey around the college campus.

Sixth form students at Ysgol y Creuddyn got all dressed up in their best fancy dress costumes from Crayola Crayons to penguins and the Thunderbirds.

A football match between staff and sixth formers was held including a special ‘Staff Take Me Out’ during lunchtime in the school hall.



Headteacher, Mr Trefor Jones, quite literally brought everything to a stop with a special Mannequin Challenge which can be found on YouTube. The day raised a total of £882.

Ysgol y Creuddyn students taking part in the Mannequin challenge



More than 300 pupils at Eirias High School came into school in costume and fancy dress to raise money for the national charity.



Students and staff came dressed as the Musketeers, characters from Toy Story and their best Christmas elf costumes and much more and raised around £500.

In Ysgol Bryn Elian £155 was raised by the sixth form by wearing fancy dress for the day.



Staff at the Queen’s Hotel in Llandudno got involved in a 12 hour sit in on a giant deckchair from 8am until 8pm.



General Manager, Karen said: “It was a brilliant day and we had excellent support from everyone passing by. It was a great for staff moral too.”



The team have currently raised £500 but are still open for donations at www.mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/queenshotel