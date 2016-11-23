Van man ordered to do 100 hours community service after death of Llandudno pedestrian

A man was ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work after a court heard he reversed a van over a 52-year-old pedestrian who died in hospital the next day.

Lewis Cornwall, aged 24, of Priory Road, Anfield, Liverpool, must also take an extended test after a twelve months ban and pay £145 costs.

He admitted causing the death by careless driving of Chantal Evans, a hospice volunteer who was crossing a road near her Llandudno home a year ago when she was struck.

Prosecutor Nia Lloyd told Llandudno magistrates that paramedics treated Miss Evans and it was believed at first that her injuries were relatively minor.

“She was fully alert and conscious, stating there was no need to make such a fuss.”

An ambulance took her to Ysbyty Gwynedd where her condition worsened.

Miss Evans was transferred to a major trauma unit at Stoke on Trent where she died.

Home Office pathologist Dr Brian Rodgers said she had severe crush injuries to her chest.

Mrs Lloyd added that Mr Cornwall worked for a vacuum cleaner firm and was driving a Peugeot Partner van when the collision occurred at the junction of Clarence Road and Mostyn Broadway.

He had been looking for an address and had pulled over to look at a map on his phone.

The prosecutor said he put down his phone and reversed.

Miss Evans, an only child, cared for her mother Doris who said in a statement that her daughter went out shopping and never returned. Doris Evans said her daughter had been “full of life and very kind-hearted.”

Barrister Adam Watkins, defending, said it was a tragic case.

”The crucial error of judgement was the decision to reverse from the main road into the side road, a few yards only, rather than driving forwards. This isn’t a white van driver in a hurry.”

The small van had no rear windows and Miss Evans may have been visible in the passenger side mirror for as little as 0.6 seconds.

Andrew Pritchard, court chairman, said it was “a very distressing case for all concerned.”