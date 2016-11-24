RUGBY: Olympic medal winner star attraction at Colwyn Bay school 7s camp

OLYMPIC star Dan Bibby was the star attraction at a special rugby sevens camp at a Colwyn Bay school.

The camp, organised by Marcus Copeland, also saw England 7s players Richard De Carpentier and Welsh 7s specialists Tomi Jones and Rhodri Davies lend their expertise to pupils at Rydal Penrhos earflier this month.

Bibby is now one of the most recognisable faces on the World 7s circuit following his heroics at the Rio Olympic Games which earned Team GB a silver medal.

Copeland said: “It made me extremely proud to see Dan and the other players coaching my son and his school friends on the same rugby pitch where I played as a child.

“This was a really unique and personal experience with Dan, Chippy (De Carpentier), Tomi and Rhodri getting stuck in with the children. The coaches enjoyed the day as much as the children.”

During the day the young hopefuls took part in passing, catching, footwork and awareness drills and spent time in the pool, before ending the day with some rugby skills games and a question and answer session.

Dan then gave away his own England and Olympic training kit as awards to children who had performed well on the day. Among the individual winners were Year 8 pupils Baptiste Mazars (player of the day) and Joe Allen (tackler of the day) as well as Year 6 speedster Jonathan Osbourne and Year 4 children Ciaran Milligan and Biv Gilmartin (kicker of the day).

Bibby, said: “We had an amazing stay and we all enjoyed working with the pupils who hopefully got a lot out of it.

“Such was the success of the camp, we are already talking about the next visit and I look forward to returning to Rydal Penrhos School in 2017.”