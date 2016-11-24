Deganwy mum's campaign to give teddies to children

A mum has launched a campaign to provide teddies for children at hospitals and scenes of trauma.

Elen Pierce, 34, started the ‘Give a child a teddy’ campaign earlier this month to distribute donated cuddly toys to children in North Wales and said she is grateful and overwhelmed by the response after already receiving scores of teddies and hundreds of subscribers to her facebook group.

She said: “I’d like to focus on our local hospices and the childrens wards at Ysbyty Gwynedd - and I’d like to work with the police so they can give out teddies to children at scenes of trauma.”

Ms Pierce, who lives in Deganwy and is a health and safety officer at Coleg Llandrillo and has a three-year-old daughter named Katie, said so far The Queens Hotel in Llandudno and the Llandudno Bay hotel have both agreed to be drop off points for the toys, but she is looking for further drop off points in Rhos on Sea, Colwyn Bay and Conwy as well as in Denbighshire and Gwynedd.

She added the campaign – which is reaching out to local schools to see whether they would like to get on board – has also received support from Scifi Wales, Mochdre-based company Be My Bear and Hayley Jenkins, reservations and revenue manager at Giant Hospitality Ltd among many other donors.

Ms Pierce is continuing to call for donations of hand knitted teddies or teddies that are child friendly and are in very good clean condition.

To find out more search for the group ‘Give a child a teddy campaign’ on facebook or follow @GiveATeddy on twitter.