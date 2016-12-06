COLWYN Bay suffered a setback in their chase for a top five spot in the Evostik NPL First Division North as they were beaten 3-1 at Goole.

The Seagulls turned in one of their most disappointing efforts of the season to date at the Victoria Pleasure Grounds and manager Paul Moore will be demanding a positive response when his side host Bamber Bridge on Saturday (3pm).

He said: “When you look at where they are and where we want to be then we should be managing the game much better, but they showed more will and desire and we just didn’t turn up first half.

“There was no service to the forwards, the midfield was non-existent and as a unit the defence was poor. When the forwards are having to track back and fight for the ball and then run 40 metres to try and set something up, you are not going to win football matches.

“I thought when we scored first, albeit against the run of play, it might settle us down, but although we were better after making the half-time changes, overall we wasted a lot of possession and that was poor.

“It’s a setback and we have to revaluate and look at the areas where we have to improve.”

Despite the eventual result the visitors started well and took the lead on 16 minutes when Scott Bakkor’s looping header found the net following a good spell of possession.

This was as good as it got for the away side, who were pegged back on 23 minutes when Bob Johnson rose to head home a right wing cross.

Things went from bad to worse a minute later when Nathan Modest guided a first time shot out of the diving Kieran Wolland’s reach to give the home side the lead.

The Seagulls improved their attacking play with the introduction of Will Jones and Will Booth at half-time, but Goole were always a threat with their pace up front and high work rate and Nathan Modest rifled in their third goal on 67 minutes after Bay failed to clear their lines.

In addition to Saturday’s clash, Bay were due to take on Prescot Cables at Llanelian Road on Tuesday night.