FOOTBALL: Colwyn Bay sack Moore after Bamber Bridge draw

COLWYN Bay have parted company with manager Paul Moore following their 1-1 draw with Bamber Bridge.

The boss was removed after failing to secure a win against the struggling side, and assistant Phil Hadland has been given the role of interim boss for their clash with Clitheroe this Saturday (3pm).

In a statement, Moore said: “I started the season with a completely new side after the club had been relegated twice and it was very much a rebuilding process with certain goals agreed which I thought we were achieving.

“We brought in a great set of lads and I believe I have left the club in a far better position than when I came into it, and competing at the top end of the league.

“The lads know they are eight points shy of where they should be, but they have supported me and my backroom team all the way.

“We won the Fair Play League for November with the best record in the whole NPL, and are in seventh position in the table only five points from top. I’m sure whoever goes in will have a great chance (of going up).

“I wish the club and everyone connected with it all the best for this season.”

Against a side that had lost eight of their previous nine games, Bay led through a super strike by Danny Andrews after 26 minutes, and had a Scott Bakkor effort ruled out for offside soon after.

That proved a key moment in the game as nine minutes later Bamber Bridge substitute Regan Linney, who helped change the momentum of the game when he came on, skipped past a couple of defenders to fire into the bottom.

Seagulls chairman Dave Titchiner said afterwards the board had not been happy with some team selections or the points that have been dropped in games against struggling sides that, in some cases, could have been won by half-time with the chances missed.