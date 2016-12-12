FOOTBALL: Llandudno surge into WPL top six after Carmarthen Town win

LLANDUDNO assistant manager Sean Eardley has called for his side to continue their momentum as they entered the top six ahead of the Dafabet Welsh Premier League split.

Alan Morgan’s side bounced back from their disappointing JD Welsh Cup exit to record a 2-0 home win over Carmarthen Town, and they will look to cement their place in the top tier of the league when they travel to Bala Town on Saturday (2.30pm).

Speaking to FAW.Cymru, Eardley said: “We’ve trained really well this week, the boys have worked really hard and, despite being a little bit low on numbers today, I thought we were excellent, the team executed the game plan perfectly and it was a good result for us as well.

“There is a lot of talk around us suffering from Second Season Syndrome and all of this, but when you narrow down games and team performances, I just think we’ve been unlucky on a lot of occasions this season.

“We’ve picked up a lot of draws and a lot of teams might write us off, because it was a rollercoaster last year, but like I say, credit to the boys for this performance today and for getting the result; we can’t change anything about the games that have been before, they’re done and that’s it, but we can affect how well we do going forward and we’re made up to get a very valuable three points.”

The home side began brightly and took the lead on 11 minutes when Lee Thomas converted from the penalty spot after James Joyce had been felled in the box.

Lewis Buckley and John Owen went close to adding to their tally soon after, and they also had another decent penalty shout waved off after Buckley went over in the area.

After the break saw Tudno finally double their advantage courtesy of midfield talisman Danny Hughes, who curled in a superb effort on 53 minutes to seal the win.