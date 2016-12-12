FOOTBALL: Struggling Conwy Borough let two-goal lead slip in Mold Alex defeat

CONWY Borough boss Brian Pritchard could not hide his disappointment as his side fell to a dramatic 4-3 defeat at Mold Alexandra.

The Tangerines were unable to hold on to a two-goal cushion and had nothing to show for their efforts, and the third-from-bottom side will look to cause an upset when they travel to promotion chasing Flint Town United on Saturday.

The Boro boss, said: "I think that sums up the season so far with this team. It's easy to go in after a result like that and point fingers at individuals about their abilities, decision making and contribution, but we haven't. Players do have to learn to trust what we are saying and believe in what we are trying to build.

"I'm disappointed at the result but this is a tough league and a few of my players I think thought that the game was maybe won at two - nil, even though they had been dangerous going forward.”

New arrival Neil Harvey put the visitors ahead through a fine overhead kick on eight minutes, and the same player was on hand to rifle past home custodian Mike Jones on 31 to extend their cushion.

The home side pulled one back early in the second half through former Tangerine Abe Dobson on 55 minutes, and the striker levelled matters from the penalty spot soon after.

Both sides were then reduced to ten men on 70 minutes when Conwy's Chris Quinn and Mold forward Gary McConnel had a confrontation inside the box, and the hosts took the lead for the first time on 72 when Lee Jones finished well.

Alex Titchiner got the away side back into the game on 75 minutes, but Rhys Nash settled the tie in favour of the hosts on 85.