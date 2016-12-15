Huws Gray Alliance Team of the Season so far

IT has been a fantastic Huws Gray Alliance season so far, which has seen the two pre-season favourites battling it out for a return to the Dafabet Welsh Premier League.





Prestatyn Town have remained unbeaten through the first half of the season, with last year’s double winners Caernarfon Town hot on their heels as the pair square off in a pivotal clash at the summit this Saturday.



Sports reporter Dean Jones selects his HGA Team of the Season so far:

Goalkeeper:

Carl Jones (Prestatyn Town):





Jones suffered the ignominy of being released by Caernarfon Town after a brief spell earlier in the season, and he was immediately snapped up by Seasiders’ boss Neil Gibson which proved to be an inspired decision.



The talented stopper has been one of the catalysts behind their success so far this season, and he has become a commanding presence in a back line that has conceded just 13 league goals so far this term.



Defenders:





Joe Williams (Caernarfon Town):





An attacking full-back with fantastic distribution, Williams has been one of the bright spots for the champions throughout the campaign, and is evolving into one of the better players outside the top flight.



The former Llandudno man is highly rated at The Oval and keeping him fit and healthy will be essential if the Cofis are to retain their title and make that elusive leap to the WPL.

Gareth Sudlow (Holywell Town):





The Wellmen may be underachieving in some eyes this season, but the same cannot be said of their experienced centre half Sudlow, who has produced a number of assured performances in what has been a tremendous season from the defender to date.



Johnny Haseldin’s side have been one of the best defensive units in the HGA this year, which is down in no small part to the composure and organisational skills of former the Conwy Borough captain

Max Peate (Gresford Athletic):





The ultra-consistent Peate has stepped out of his brother Nathan’s shadow this season, and has become a rock at the heart of the Gresford defence.



The ex-Denbigh Town skipper demonstrates incredible leadership abilities on the pitch and as well as his defensive nous he also has an eye for goal, chipping in with five during the campaign.

Nathan Craig (Caernarfon Town):





Normally seen higher up the pitch, there is no disputing that Craig has the best left foot in the league and take his place at left back in my side.



The dead ball specialist has chipped in 11 league goals so far and carried the Canaries through some difficult moments earlier on in the season, which manager Iwan Williams will be hoping is a trend that continues.

Midfield:





Michael Parker (Prestatyn Town):





A mainstay at the Motion Finance Stadium since a teenager, club talisman Parker is the heartbeat of Prestatyn Town and has proven once again this season that he deserves to be playing with the nest that the WPL has to offer.



He has remained extremely loyal to his hometown club despite their troubles both on-and-off the field, and the playmaker has become not only a Town legend, but a fantastic role model to supporters and academy members alike.

Mark Cadwallader (Flint Town United):





Returning from a stint in Australia, Cadwallader has had a wonderful season so far and is still regarded as one of the hottest young prospects in North Wales.



An attacking midfielder with an eye for goal, the ex-Lilywhite is a proven force at this level and will no doubt have caught the eye of some top flight clubs with his stylish performances from midfield for Aden Shannon’s side.

Jack Kenny (Prestatyn Town):





Another former Rhyl man also makes the line-up, and the form of Kenny will go a long way to deciding whether or not the Seasiders can maintain their form and win the title.



Operating either at forward or slightly deeper, Kenny is a devastating presence on the counter attack, something that is evident with his 11 goals so far and Town fans will be hoping that one of their star acquisitions remains in good form as they move on to the second half of the campaign.

Forwards:





Darren Thomas (Caernarfon Town):





Known to the Town fans as the “Cofi Messi”, there may not be a bigger talent outside the WPL than Thomas, who has proved once again this season why he is rated so highly.

After a brief spell with Aberystwyth Town this season he returned to more familiar surroundings, which coincided with the Canaries shooting up the standings after a poor start. The number 10 has the ability to open up defences at the drop of a hat, and his partnership with Jamie Breese is the most feared in the division.

Jordan Davies (Prestatyn Town):





There isn’t a player more in form right now than Davies, who has fired an impressive 19 goals so far for the promotion favourites.



The striker has electric pace and has thrived in Gibson’s attacking formation so far, and if he can carry on his relentless form in-front of goal then it will surely drive the

former Welsh Cup winners back to the promised land.

Sean Evans (Caersws):

The Bluebirds have bounced back in some style after struggling last term, and one of the main reasons for that is the form of hotshot Evans, who has provided a goalscoring presence that has been missing at the club since the departure of John Owen.

With 15 league goals already, there is no doubt than the talented striker is one of the most deadly finishers in the league, and in addition to his talent he is also a strong physical presence, making him a defender’s nightmare.