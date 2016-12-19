FOOTBALL: Conwy Borough remain in relegation zone after Flint loss

CONWY Borough remain rooted in the Huws Gray Alliance drop zone after a 2-1 loss at high-flying Flint Town United.

The Tangerines were unable to claim any points after failing to hold on to a lead for the second week in succession, and they will look to pick up a vital three points when they host fellow strugglers Holyhead Hotspur on Tuesday, December 27 (2.30pm).

Manager Brian Pritchard, said: “I was really pleased with the performance in general.

"The players are improving and the new signings are improving the quality of the team.

"I think we gave Flint a proper fright today and maybe should have scored more when in the ascendency at the start of the second half. But you have to give credit to them and it's no fluke that they are in the top four in this league. But we will lick our wounds, the youngsters are continuing to learn, and we now plan for our next game.”

The best chance fell for the visitors in the early stages fell to impressive debutant Chris Morris on 21 minutes, who fired a volley over from close range.

Boro continued to press after the break and went close through Danny Cross and Joe Chaplin, but they finally got their reward on the hour mark when Cross made no mistake from eight yards after good approach play from Ben Glover.

This joy proved to be short lived as the Silkmen, who are managed by former Tangerines boss Aden Shannon, restored parity to the scoreline on 68 minutes when Kyle Smyth’s deflected effort found the corner.

The decisive moment came on 79 minutes when Smyth latched on to a free-kick to steer home his second of the game to inflicted the visitors’ 11th defeat in 16 outings.