RUGBY: Rydal Penrhos stars crowned Cheshire Plate champions

TALENTED rugby stars at a Colwyn Bay school are celebrating after being crowned Cheshire Plate champions.

The senior squad at Rydal Penrhos claimed the title after defeating The Grange School 43-5 thanks to a blistering first half display that was the catalyst behind the triumph.

RGC U16 squad member Sean Hughes touched down for the first score of the game in typically stylish fashion on seven minutes, with the boot of Nick Dundee adding the extras.

Things got even better when Dan Owen crossed the white wash following fine approach play from Tawanda Harris. Dundee adding the conversion.

The Grange got back into the game with a fast-break try midway through the half, but normal service was resumed thanks to a try from skipper Adam Sabri, who took his individual tally to over 100 points in what has been an immense campaign from the RGC Academy star.

This spurred Allen Boyd’s side on further, with Owen and Hughes both notching their second tries of the afternoon to head into the break with a comfortable advantage.

The same pattern of play emerged after the interval, with RGC senior squad member Owen producing another barnstorming run to complete his hat-trick.

Yet another well-worked try rounded off the scoring, with Dundee scoring under the posts after a blistering run from Alex Benfield to secure the plate.