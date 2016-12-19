CRICKET: Mochdre sign Australian Patrick Glover as overseas star

MOCHDRE have signed Australian Patrick Glover for their 2017 North Wales Cricket League campaign.

Glover, aged 25, is currently playing cricket for Olympic Dam Cricket Club, in the Roxby Districts Cricket Association (RDCA), where he acts as co-captain in what is his third season at the club.

He was named “RDCA Player of the year” in season 2015/16 taking 17 wickets at an average of 12.53 and scoring 304 runs with an average of 38, while taking eight catches in 12 matches in the 40 over competition.

This was not Glover’s only award for the season also taking out the batting aggregate, association player of the year, T20 player of the year and making the team of the year.

Before moving to Port Lincoln at the end of 2013 Glover played all his senior cricket at Glenelg District Cricket Club and during his final season, 2012/13, he was the leading wicket taker in the B grade with 18 wickets at an average of 28 with best bowling figures of 6/59.