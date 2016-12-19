FOOTBALL: Llandudno in fight for top six berth after Bala Town defeat

LLANDUDNO suffered a huge blow to their promotion hopes after they fell to a 3-0 loss at Bala Town.

Alan Morgan’s side failed to capitalise on a bright start in their reverse at Maes Tegid, and Carmarthen Town now occupy sixth position following their convincing 5-0 win over Rhyl.

Tudno will look to regain the coveted sixth spot then whey make the short trip to Bangor City on Boxing Day (2.30pm).

The visitors began the game on the front foot and almost went ahead on a pair of occasions early on through Lewis Buckley and John Owen.

Colin Caton’s side gradually got themselves into the game, with prolific striker Lee Hunt producing a stunning volley that fell narrowly wide.

Stopper Dave Roberts had to be at his best to deny the hosts an opener from the penalty spot on 42 minutes, producing a smart save to deny Hunt.

The Lakesiders came out after the break with a renewed sense of purpose and they finally broke the deadlock on 51 minutes when Mike Hayes headed home after being left unmarked.

Danny Taylor had a great opportunity to level on 59 minutes when he broke clear of the Bala defence only to be adjudged offside, and things got even worse on 67 when Hayes notched his second of the game to double the advantage.

The points were sealed a minute from time when Mark Connolly finished well following a period of sustained pressure.

Tudno also confirmed the re-signing of midfielder Ben Jago after a short spell away from the club.

Morgan said: “I’m glad that Ben is back, I know he’s a good player and hopefully now he’s realised he’ll be patient for his opportunity and take it as I know what a talent he is.”