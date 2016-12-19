FOOTBALL: Colwyn Bay made to pay for missed chances in Clitheroe defeat

COLWYN Bay suffered a further dent to their promotion hopes as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at in-form Clitheroe.

The Seagulls were made to pay for a rare lapse in concentration in the second period during the defeat, and interim boss Phil Hadland will look to pick up his first points as boss when his side host Trafford on Boxing Day (3pm).

He said: “I can’t fault the players for effort and we tried to be hard to beat – but we’ve switched off for one set piece and it has cost us.

“It’s not the first time we have conceded a goal straight after half-time and that is something we need to address. I don’t know if it is a concentration thing, but we may think about coming out for the second half a bit earlier and going through some routines to get concentration levels back up instead of sitting in the dressing room.

“You can see why they (Clitheroe) have been on such a good run, but I think the game proved that we need to bring in another forward with pace and I’m also looking for another defender.”

The Bay had the better of the first half, forcing six corners to none by the home side, but once again they could not take the chances they created.

Home keeper Chris Thompson made good saves from Jack Kelleher, Scott Bakkor and Louis Corrigan, while an in-swinging corner from Corrigan was headed off the line.

They were made to pay for their lack of conviction two minutes after the restart when a Ryan Ellison header was turned in from close range by Dimitri Tuanzebe.

Brad Carroll went close to doubling the home side’s advantage when his thunderous long range effort rattled the crossbar, and despite the Seagulls finishing the game the stronger of the two sides they were unable to find a way past the resolute host defence and suffered defeat.