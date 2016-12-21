Get ready to climb the beanstalk in Colwyn Bay's panto

THE magic begins at Colwyn Bay as curtains have opened on this years pantomime.



The successful team behind Cinderella presents a new fun-packed production of Jack and the Beanstalk at Theatr Colwyn until Saturday, December 31.

Tickets are still on sale for the panto presented by Magic Light Productions in association with Theatr Colwyn and Conwy County Borough Council.

It promises a family pantomime to put all the audiences in the Christmas spirit. With a charming love story, adventure, magic, puppets, comedy, song and dance this is a happily ever after panto.

A Theatr Colwyn spokesperson said: “We are all really excited for the curtain to go up on Jack and the Beanstalk this Saturday. The cast and crew have been working incredibly hard to bring the show together and it looks set to be a cracker of a Christmas panto!

“All of the matinee performances are almost sold out, but there is still availability for the evening shows.

“We would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone who supports Theatr Colwyn a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

The show will star Steve Bloor as Jack, Stuart Loughland as Dame Hilda Trott, Libby Edwards as Grizabella McCarter the Witch, Brooke Aylen as Fairy Aubergine, Laura Coard as Jill and Lukas Kirkby as Squire Pumpkin.

It will also see the return of The Pearl Shaw School of Performing Arts, Musical Director Trish Gaskell with Stu Gaskell on percussion and from BBC’s Chuckle Brother’s live theatre show’s Safire’s Magic Light Puppets.

Performances for the show run until December 31.



Tickets start at £12 for adults, £10 for concessions and £9 for children. To book or for show times call 01492 872000 or visit www.theatrcolwyn.co.uk