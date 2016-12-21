Old Colwyn superwoman heart patient in Rebecca Ferguson video

A YOUNG heart patient has been chosen to appear in the new music video for a former X-Factor star.

Becky Morgans, aged 25, from Old Colwyn will feature in Rebecca Ferguson’s latest single, Superwoman which includes a number of women with amazing stories to tell.

Becky was 20 when she was diagnosed with a severe heart problem which affected her aorta, the body’s major artery, and required specialist open heart surgery at Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital (LHCH).

After reading a tweet from the singer asking for women to share their stories and explain why music inspires them, Becky replied and was shocked to receive an invitation to film at a studio in London in November.

She said: “It was nerve-wracking sitting in front of a camera and then Rebecca came in and asked me if I felt I was a superwoman. I replied and said I didn’t feel I was, but that I always want to do more to help others.

Becky explained how her illness made her feel. “I really struggled to come to terms with it.” She said: “I was scared of having the surgery in case I didn’t survive. I was angry as to why this should happen to me and even though I had amazing support from my family and friends, I still felt vulnerable and alone.”

After noticing she was getting chest infections and out of breath just walking up the stairs she visited her GP and was later diagnosed with a heart condition and had a tissue valve replacement in January 2014.

She said: “I am so grateful for the way everyone at LHCH made me feel. I felt I needed to say thank you in some small way and so I did fundraising for the LHCH charity.

“I decided to raise awareness and share my experience by setting up a ‘Beating Hearts’ page. I hope I might be able to help other people in a similar situation come to terms with what they might be going through.”

For more information visit www.facebook.com /beatinghearts14/