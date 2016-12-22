Conwy Foodbank launches desperate search for new premises

A foodbank is on the lookout for larger premises after experiencing its busiest November ever.

Conwy Foodbank, which was initially set up as Conwy Food Share in January 2011 and distributes food parcels to those who need it across the county, is based in a temporary cabin at Quinton Hazell Enterprise Parc in Mochdre.

But store manager Antony Bennion, 33, says despite the charity having secured some additional food storage space at a Rhos on Sea garage the Mochdre unit has become inadequate in space, accessibility for volunteers and Internet facilities.

Mr Bennion, who has two children, said: “It’s a struggle really, it’s worse for the volunteers because they’re all over 50 and they come here in the winter - it’s freezing.

“But space is our huge problem at the minute.

”We’ve been looking for premises for a while now.

“Even if it comes to it we have the means to pay rent if we can find the right premises, that’s how desperate we are - this isn’t working any more.”

Mr Bennion, who lives in Rhyl, explained November this year saw the charity’s highest amount of food distributed for a November since it began and the 2nd highest month of all time.

The food distributed last month went to 34 families, 37 single people and 11 couples - feeding more than 90 children.

“Since we’ve been here it has never dropped,” he said.

“That says a lot for what is going on out there, there’s a lot of people struggling.”

Anyone who wants to help the food bank - with its appeal for new premises, by donating goods or by volunteering - can find out more on the website www.conwyfoodbank.co.uk