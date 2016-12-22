Old Colwyn teenager battling rare cancer sends her thanks

A CHARITY car boot sale inspired by a 16 year-old Old Colwyn girl diagnosed with a with rare cancer has raised more than £2500.

Bridlewood Riding Centre near Prestatyn held the event to raise money for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after hearing that horse-rider Lauren Douglas was receiving treatment there for a rare form of pancreatic cancer, known as Ewing Sarcoma.

Amanda Poole Jones of Bridlewood Riding Centre said: “Sharon Houston, who works here, set up the event. We feel it was a great success and we had an excellent response.

“We are just showing our support, we feel like we needed to do something to help.”

Paula Garside, Lauren’s mum, presented the cheque to Alder Hey which will be used to research the treatment of tumours.

Lauren will be in Alder Hey over the festive period where she will be receiving chemotherapy and will need to undergo surgery to remove her pancreas and spleen.

“Lauren was really pleased,” said Paula.

”She didn’t think we would raise that amount of money. She thanks everyone from the bottom of her heart as I do.

“Half of the money went to the Oncology unit and the other half went to Oncology research. They were very nice in the team and grateful.

“Myself, Lauren and the family would also like to thank Amanda Carpenter for all she’s doing, looking after Lauren’s horse Poppy for free and training her to compete next year for when Lauren is ready.”

A charity night is being organised for March 18 next year to raise funds for Lauren after her treatment has been completed.