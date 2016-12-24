Colwyn Bay salon wins top spot for its festive window

A COLWYN Bay hairdressing salon has been awarded first place in a festive competition.

Colwyn Business Improvement District Christmas window competition attracted many entries from the BID's four zones (Rhos on Sea, Colwyn Bay , Old Colwyn and Mochdre), following which judges awarded 1st, 2nd and 3rd place for each area.

Now, following a public vote, Phase 3 Hairdressing in Abergele Road has been crowned the overall winner with PSR Solicitors in Colwyn Bay coming second and The Groom Room in Rhos on Sea third.

Phase 3 Hairdressing (Picture: Kerry Roberts)

Dawn Roberts, owner of Phase 3 Hairdressing, said she was delighted and surprised to have won.

She added: "I'm so pleased we have won, I would like to thank all of my customers and everyone who voted for us.

"It is a winter wonderland theme, and my mum made a dress out of a Christmas tree."

Ms Roberts added the logs that that were used in the display donated from the demolition site of Colwyn Bay's former DWP building in Conway road.

Anna Openshaw, Colwyn BID project manager, said: “With an overwhelming amount of nominations over 165 we now have a winner.

"Congratulations to Phase 3 Hairdressing which has a truly stunning display. It’s so important to keep supporting our local business throughout the year and keep the pound local.

"Thank you to all businesses that took part in the competition“

Colwyn BID provides an opportunity for businesses to shape the future of the area and build upon recent investments such as Eirias Park, the new beach and the Watersports Centre.

The BID is managed by businesses from across the Bay of Colwyn area including the Chamber of Trade and the Town Team supported by the Bay Life Project.

To find out more visit: www.colwynbid.co.uk/

PSR Solicitors (above) was awarded 2nd place and the Groom Room (below) came 3rd.