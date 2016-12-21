Conwy bin collection changes boost recycling, figures show

Recent changes to bin collections in Conwy have reduced waste and increased recycling, according to figures.

Three-weekly refuse bin collections, and a trial of four weekly bin collections, were introduced throughout the county from September. Recycling and food waste are still collected weekly.

The move came after a study found that more than half the items placed in wheelie bins in the county should have been recycled - wasting £1.6m every year.

The results of the first 12 weeks are in, and they show an additional 370 tonnes of recycling was collected from households in the county in comparison to the same period last year and almost 900 tonnes less refuse was collected.

Cllr. Dave Cowans, Cabinet Member for Highways, Environment and Sustainability said, “The early results following the changes have been marvellous and we would like to thank residents for such a positive approach to recycling more and wasting less. The amount of additional recycling we have collected in a little over 12 weeks is equivalent in weight to a Jumbo Jet and that really puts things into perspective when considering that last year, this material would have been landfilled.

“Christmas and New Year is a busy time for everyone – we would like to remind residents that they can recycle most of their waste using their weekly recycling service, from Christmas cards to food waste and Christmas trees. And don’t forget that collections are a day later than usual between Christmas and New Year. "

The early results in the four-weekly refuse collection trial showed the 10,000 households on the trial increased their recycling by 15 per cent in comparison to 10 per cent in the 3 weekly areas.

Refuse has reduced by 28 per cent in comparison to a still impressive 20 per cent in 3 weekly areas.