TV soap Hollyoaks is believed to be filming on Little Orme

The hit Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks is believed to be filming on the Little Orme.



Tweets on Twitter have mentioned that filming has been underway at the site since yesterday (December 20) for episodes to be released in the New Year.



John Ansell a passer-by said: "I saw a big van on my bike ride to work in the morning so decided to have a look on my way home and saw a sign saying filming in progress. Sadly they where just wrapping up for the day but asked and they said it was filming for Hollyoaks."

Photographs by John Ansell

Channel 4 are yet to confirm if the filming is for the soap Hollyoaks.