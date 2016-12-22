HSBC in Llandudno end 24 hour lobby service

BANKERS HSBC will no longer provide an out of hours service for its customers in Llandudno.

HSBC’s branch on Mostyn Street (inset) was open 24 hours a day, allowing customers to enter the bank’s lobby to access ATMs.

However a sign displayed on its door informs customers that this lobby service is no longer available after 5pm, effective from December 12.

It also states that the cash machines will only be available from 9am to 5pm.

This news comes after NatWest announced several of its branches across the region are set to close - including the branch in Conwy - next year and the closure of Barclays bank in Llandudno Junction on December 2.

Mayor of Llandudno, Cllr Carol Marubbi said: “This is not good at all. I do not agree with it. It is the people’s money and they should be able to get it out when they want to.

“When I stand outside the bank in the evening I don’t feel safe and at least there is some light in the lobby area. It opens the door up to crime.”

Cllr Emily Owen added: “I’m sorry to hear the HSBC’s night service will be closing. It’s a great shame to be losing banks and services across the county.”

HSBC were unable to comment regarding its reasons for the closure of its out of hours service in the town as the Pioneer went to press.